AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,347 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Joint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

