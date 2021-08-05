Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 2,843,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

