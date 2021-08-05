ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.29

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 4142624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

