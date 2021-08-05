ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the highest is $4.85. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 142,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

