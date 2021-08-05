Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.