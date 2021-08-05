Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48.

