Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,251 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80.

