Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75.

