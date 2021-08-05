Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

