Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.91 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.