Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 626 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.