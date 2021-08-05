Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 2nd Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 10.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.94 million, a P/E ratio of 353.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

