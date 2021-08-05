Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%.

NYSE:ARD opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

