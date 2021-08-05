Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARNA stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,941. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $90.19.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
