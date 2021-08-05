Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,941. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

