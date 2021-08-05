ArGoApp Trading Up 64.3% Over Last Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

