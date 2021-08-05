Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AT1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting €6.79 ($7.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

