Arrival (ARVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrival stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Arrival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

