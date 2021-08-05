Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.68. Arrival shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5,471 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

