Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $1,823,475.68 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

