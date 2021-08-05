Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.07.

NYSE ASAN opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $2,617,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

