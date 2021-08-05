ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASX opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

