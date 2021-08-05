Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Hold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

