Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.