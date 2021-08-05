ATN International, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ATN International in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

