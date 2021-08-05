AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 23,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,082. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

