AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,312 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 39.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

