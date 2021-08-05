Atwater Malick LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.78. 174,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

