Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €86.16 ($101.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

