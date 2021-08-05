Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $331.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

