Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $471,259.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $471,259.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00046884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00101037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00138881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,802.59 or 0.99725759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.95 or 0.00828419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,867,040 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

