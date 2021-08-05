Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 200.6% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 493,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avangrid by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 293,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

