Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

