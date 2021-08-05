Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $35.67. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNS. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.92.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

