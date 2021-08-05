Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Avid Technology stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 2,050,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,167. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

