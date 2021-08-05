Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of ASM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,988. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $103.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

