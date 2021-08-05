Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $14.87 on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. 5,738,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

