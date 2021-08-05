Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

AVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 2,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

