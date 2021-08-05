AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 425,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 254,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AVRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

