AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXAHY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

