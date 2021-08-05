Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

AXTA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,768. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

