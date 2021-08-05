Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of ACLS traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 561,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

