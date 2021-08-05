Axe (AXE) Market Cap Hits $198,952.30

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $198,952.30 and $54,231.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.81 or 0.01167879 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

