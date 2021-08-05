Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,816. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.