Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 66,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $127.85. 189,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

