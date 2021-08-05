Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,594,000 after acquiring an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,314,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,353,000 after acquiring an additional 617,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $153.51. The stock had a trading volume of 290,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. The firm has a market cap of $458.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

