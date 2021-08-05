Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.66% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $520,869,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,893,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 502,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

