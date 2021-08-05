Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

LULU stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $413.90. 8,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,464. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $413.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

