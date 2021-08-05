B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

TA opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

