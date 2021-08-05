B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.