B. Riley Increases Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $15.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the first quarter worth $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

